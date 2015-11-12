I obviously must explain why I insist upon this Humphrey-Nixon alternative, which is bound to be challenged by many--though not, I observe in the press, by Mr. Nixon. It has nothing to .do with my own personal feelings toward Eugene McCarthy or Robert Kennedy, or with their own personal qualities. Rather, it has to do with the political identities and roles they have created (or accepted) for themselves. To put it briefly and bluntly: both are minority candidates, making essentially minority appeals--and while this is no bar to national office in the Congress, it is almost invariably a bar to the Presidency. Senator Kennedy has a safe Senate seat from New York, but I doubt very much that - after a summer of urban turmoil, and a fall of campus rebellions, both of which loom before us-he will be able to carry even New York State against Nixon. As for Senator McCarthy, I believe he has already achieved his purpose--altering the Administration's policy on Vietnam - and has, with that, exhausted his political potential.

The other day, a good friend of mine--a professor at Columbia--told me that, though still committed to McCarthy, he would switch to Kennedy if it turned out

that McCarthy had no chance. I asked him: why not Humphrey? "I've nothing against Humphrey," he replied, "but I think only Kennedy can 'communicate' with the militant Negroes and the militant students--only he can split the New Left and the black nationalists--and this is the most urgent task before us." I believe my friend is unquestionably right about Senator Kennedy's special appeal to these groups--and to our Indian-American and Mexican-American populations, too (though I might point out that Mr. Humphrey is, at the least, persona grata with most of them). Nor do I deny the importance of "communicating" with the "alienated" sectors of our society. But what my friend seems to have overlooked is the fact that the overwhelming majority of the American electorate is non-black, non-young, and non-poor. These are the people who are going to elect our next President--and our next Congress. These are the people whose consent, active or passive, will have to be mobilized for any reform or reconstruction of American society to be effected. And these are the people that any presidential candidate or any President will, above all, have to "communicate with." So far as I can see, only Humphrey and Nixon are able to transmit messages that are anywhere near the proper wave lengths. Even if Robert Kennedy were somehow to be elected, he would find himself immediately stalemated--perhaps even checkmated--by Congress and public opinion.

Besides, I am not so sure it is a good idea to place all that amount of emphasis on the more extreme opinions emanating from the "alienated" segments of our society. It can easily create--has already created--more problems than can be solved. Both Negro militants and student militants unquestionably voice real grievances in their constituencies. On the other hand, the evidence is quite convincing that they do not really represent, in their ideological posture, the majority of even these constituencies. We are too quick to assume that whatever is "militant" is ipso facto a more authentic product of "grass-roots" sentiments. Acting upon this assumption, many of our political leaders blithely pass over the heads of the more moderate, more "established" leadership and, in effect, grant to the militants a status and legitimacy they might not otherwise have obtained. This has already happened in many of our central cities; it is happening right now in our universities. The basic difficulty with this strategy is that it is self-defeating. Even if the demands of these militants were less inchoate than they are, the plain fact is that they could not be satisfied with the immediacy and the amplitude that are being insisted upon. We simply don't know how to render such satisfaction. And to the extent that we nevertheless pretend to do so, we (a) neglect to do all sorts of things that we can do and of which moderate opinion (both minority and majority) would approve, (b) render more acute all of the frustrations these minorities are experiencing, and (c) set up the conditions for a massive "backlash" on the part of the majority, which receives the impression from all this agitation, confrontation, and rhetorical exuberance that we are "going too far, too fast"--when, in truth, there has been far more talk than action.

Now, let us tum to Vietnam. And let us begin by dismissing the accusation against the Vice President that he has, during these past four years, "prostituted himself" by supporting the Administration's policy in Vietnam. This accusation is both stupid and contemptible. It is stupid because, in the nature of things, none of us has any way of knowing, what private doubts and reservations Mr. Humphrey might have had about various aspects of this policy. He would have been less than human had he not had any such doubts; he would have been less than worthy of his high office had he insinuated them into the public ear.