Nothing Neo

But what exactly does supply-side economics have to do with neoconservatism as an "idea"? Could it be the devotion of supply-siders to the gold standard? Critics who were skeptical of the excesses of the 1960s might have been equally skeptical of the effusions of the 1980s. There would have been some consistency, and integrity, in that. But with "political possibilities" as Kristol's priority, what neoconservatism became in his hands had little to do with principle and much to do with strategy.

No doubt, as he claims, he saw the possibilities in the Christian conservatives, and quickly, too. The urge to cement an alliance with them has been so strong that he has become--the phrase applies exactly--a fellow traveler of the Christian right. Neoconservatives have been unrelenting in their criticism of bogus science, or at least science they disagree with. In 1986, however, in a column in The New York Times not reprinted in this collection, Kristol suggested that evolution was only, after all, a hypothesis--indeed, one with lots of problems--and therefore, "As things now stand, the religious fundamentalists are not far off the mark when they assert that evolution, as generally taught, has an unwarranted anti-religious edge to it." In other words, in the debate over creationism and evolution, it was biology teachers who had a lot of apologizing to do. This is a classic fellow traveler apology--shifting the onus of responsibility to the other side. Perhaps one reason why Jews remain liberal is that they know liberals will at least uphold the values of education, scientific inquiry and the separation of church and state, whereas of Kristol and the conservatives they know no such thing.

Kristol's book throws doubt on the coherence of his neoconservatism in other ways. Consider the relation between Kristol's views on social policy twenty years ago and today, when he is basking in the glow of the Republican ascendancy in Washington. Of course, we are all entitled to change our minds, but those who offer the world an autobiography may be expected to explain such changes, or at least to acknowledge them. In a 1976 essay reprinted here, Kristol wonders what might have happened if the money spent on antipoverty programs had been used for "just two universal reforms"--child allowances and "some form of national health insurance," which might have started small but like Social Security eventually grown large. "We would all--including the poor among us--feel that we were making progress, and making progress together, rather than at the expense of one another," he observes in a passage that would get liberal heads nodding today.