Why did Obama’s substantive triumph turn into a political liability? One reason is that the Keynesian intellectual basis for the stimulus is harder to explain than the intuitive (but wrong) gut reaction that when times are tight, the government should tighten its belt, too. Another is that joblessness has continued to rise, and explaining that it would have risen more quickly without the stimulus is tricky.

But, surely, a third factor came into play: the almost total lack of approving commentary. Liberals like Paul Krugman and, um, me devoted nearly all of their efforts to demanding a bigger and better stimulus. That sort of constructive criticism is necessary. It’s certainly cathartic as well, given the maddening stupidity of the centrist compromises, which removed the most effective parts of the stimulus for the sake of meeting arbitrary round numbers. Yet this left a landscape in which one side was attacking the stimulus as a socialistic outrage, and the other was attacking it as a feeble half-measure. No wonder the public turned against it.

Health care, alas, seems to be following the same track. My liberal friends seem convinced either that Congress will reject health care reform, or that it will pass a meaningless palliative. The main exception among this admittedly unrepresentative sample consists of liberals who study health care reform for a living and those (like me) who regularly communicate with them. These wonks (and wonk acquaintances) all think Obama will sign a historic health care bill. Sadly, the wonk cohort is starkly outnumbered.

So, it’s worth pointing out that, for all the flaws of the process, Obama appears to be on track to sign one of the towering social reforms in American history—the most important change in our social contract since at least 1965, or (I’d argue) even longer. Even the most conservative of the bills working its way through Congress would regulate the health insurance market to prevent the discriminatory practices that ruin the lives of the sick and make vulnerable workers fear to change jobs or strike out on their own. It would start to rationalize the practice of medicine and slow the explosive growth in costs that have gobbled up any growth in wages for many years. (The establishment of the Independent Medicare Advisory Commission, charged with targeting wasteful practices, would constitute a massive reform on its own.)

And, of course, every bill would establish a practical entitlement to health care. The extent of the coverage remains weak. But remember that the original Social Security Act not only offered meager provisions and no disability benefit— Got hurt in the factory and couldn’t work? Tough luck—it also excluded nearly half of the working population, including most women and African Americans. The important point was setting a new societal expectation of what constituted basic economic rights, which, over time, would be filled in so that the reality met the promise. Fifty years from now, the notion that people would die from lack of access to medical treatment, or lose their homes and life savings because they got sick, will seem as barbaric and foreign as the notion of the elderly dying in poverty did after the establishment of Social Security.