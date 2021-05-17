Two Cheers for Capitalism

In his view, capitalism has created a "new class" whose members are indispensable to the function of the society but hostile to capitalism, "We are talking," he writes, "about scientists, teachers and educational administrators, journalists and others in communication industries, psychologists, social workers, those lawyers and doctors who make their careers in the expanding public sector, city planners, the staffs of the larger foundations, the upper levels of the government bureaucracy, and so on," (Readers of The New Republic are, no doubt, card-carrying members of this new class.) Indispensable the new class may be, but Kristol does not esteem the wisdom or virtue of its members. Although in this country they usually call themselves liberals, they are at heart socialists or at least social democrats in the Cerman or Swedish manner. Their ai.-ii is the indefinite expansion of the puHlic sector, (The decentralist thrust of much recent liberal and socialist thought evidently escaped his attention,) When you get right down to it, the hostility of the new class to capitalism is merely the self-serving ideology of people "engaged in a class struggle with the business community for status and power." Reduce the power and magnitude of the corporations; expand the public sector; create more jobs, money, prestige, and power for the new class. At base, its members are moved by goals as crass as those of the businessmen they detest.

Yet the new class is by no means beyond redemption. It needs to be assimilated into the system of corporate capitalism, "A good part of this process of assimilation will be the education of this 'new class' in the actualities of business and economics—not their conversion to'free enterprise'—so that they can exercise power responsibly. It will be an immense educational task, in which the business community can certainly play an important role."

Because these words come early on, one might suppose that Kristol is writing primarily for backsliders in the new class who might just be ready to grab onto a new conservative ideal (if there were one). It appears, however, that in writing these essays he had in mind a quite different audience, I learned his true target only after encountering some remarks like these: "The New Left is now launching an assault on liberal society , , , , Today, the New Left is rushing in to fill the spiritual vacuum at the center of our free and capitalist society," The New Left launching an assault? Rushing in to fill a spiritual vacuum? Strange words, considering that for some years now the ragged remnants of the New Left have hardly been launching assaults so much as scattering in disorganized retreat, pausing only long enough to ask, "What happened to the Movement?" Since Kristol is surely too attentive an observer of the American scene—he is, after all, Henry Luce Professor of Urban Values at New York University, editor of The Public Interest, and, as some of us only learn from the dust jacket, contributor of a regular column to The Wall Street journal—it soon becomes obvious that these essays must be of an earlier vintage.