Book Review: The Feminist Attack On Smut

But what is "that part of our beings which can feel both in body and mind" and which is "ritually murdered" in pornography? Ms. Griffin specifies it as "the heart," a weak term that evokes echoes of romantic sentimentality. How much more powerful her statement would have been if she had said "the soul"! But Ms. Griffin does not believe that human beings have anything that can be called a soul. In fact, she is convinced that the idea of humanity possessing a soul, as distinct from a "heart," is itself the fans et origo of pornography.

Ms. Griffin remains very much a Utopian romantic. She believes that the libido dominandi is created by culture and against nature, that humanity is "naturally" in an uncorrupted state, that flesh and spirit are "naturally" one, and that the existential contradictions of human experience are imposed on us by sick and wicked cultural traditions. The specific tradition at which she takes aim is Judeo-Christianity. "The metaphysics of Christianity and the metaphysics of pornography are the same," she boldly declares, finding in the Bible the cultural roots of the Marquis de Sade. Much of her book is an autodidact's brash exploration of cultural history that is occasionally very perceptive, more often painfully sophomoric.

There is an element of plausibility, if not exactly truth, in the notion that Judeo-Christianity (as well as Islam and the oriental religions, of course), insofar as it is based on the dualism of flesh and spirit, addresses itself to the same problem as does pornography. And it is also the case that some currents within this religious tradition— generally, if loosely, labeled "gnostic"—seek to transcend this dualism either by extreme ascetism or adventures in sexuality, both of which may feed the "pornographic imagination." But mainstream religious thought, in every time and place, has always sought a reconciliation of flesh and spirit through such institutions as marriage and the family. (The reconciliation is never quite successful, but that's life.) It will not do to take isolated sentences or passages from Scripture—as Ms, Griffin does—which tend to emphasize the body-spirit dichotomy, usually at the expense of body. Such "gnostic" accents are there (far more in Christianity than in Judaism) but subsequent commentaries and "interpretations," constituting the authoritative tradition, always convert them into much more homely doctrine. Some original Christians may indeed have regarded woman as "the vessel of evil," but their descendants ended up offering prayers to the Holy Mother.

So, while it might be fair to say that "the pornographic imagination" is in some ways analogous to, or isomorphic with, the "gnostic" impulse to be found in all religions above the primitive level, it is more accurate to say that, whereas religion regulates and composes this impulse, pornography vulgarizes it. What is "liberated" in pornography is the "morbid" lust to extinguish the human condition itself, and all the complexities of that condition with which culture and civilization and religion attempt to cope.