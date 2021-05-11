Book Review: The Feminist Attack On Smut

There is an element of plausibility, if not exactly truth, in the notion that Judeo-Christianity (as well as Islam and the oriental religions, of course), insofar as it is based on the dualism of flesh and spirit, addresses itself to the same problem as does pornography. And it is also the case that some currents within this religious tradition— generally, if loosely, labeled "gnostic"—seek to transcend this dualism either by extreme ascetism or adventures in sexuality, both of which may feed the "pornographic imagination." But mainstream religious thought, in every time and place, has always sought a reconciliation of flesh and spirit through such institutions as marriage and the family. (The reconciliation is never quite successful, but that's life.) It will not do to take isolated sentences or passages from Scripture—as Ms, Griffin does—which tend to emphasize the body-spirit dichotomy, usually at the expense of body. Such "gnostic" accents are there (far more in Christianity than in Judaism) but subsequent commentaries and "interpretations," constituting the authoritative tradition, always convert them into much more homely doctrine. Some original Christians may indeed have regarded woman as "the vessel of evil," but their descendants ended up offering prayers to the Holy Mother.

So, while it might be fair to say that "the pornographic imagination" is in some ways analogous to, or isomorphic with, the "gnostic" impulse to be found in all religions above the primitive level, it is more accurate to say that, whereas religion regulates and composes this impulse, pornography vulgarizes it. What is "liberated" in pornography is the "morbid" lust to extinguish the human condition itself, and all the complexities of that condition with which culture and civilization and religion attempt to cope.

Nor does culture (above all, religion) achieve its goal simply by warring against nature and "repressing" it. Success, however partial, is only possible because nature itself collaborates in its subordination to culture. Shame and modesty are "natural" to the human species, and the domination of thanatos by eros is equally "natural," This means that "culture" itself is "natural" for the species, as is the very impulse toward sociality. To say of anything that it is pornographic is to mark it as an aberration in sociobiology as well as in culture. So Ms. Griffin's polemic against pornography goes off the track precisely because, though she has learned much in recent years, she is still entrapped in that cultural current of the 1960s which took Norman O. Brown and Herbert Marcuse as serious philosophers, not merely as the gifted eccentrics they were. This entrapment is further highlighted by the Fact that, after excoriating pornography in the most violent terms, she weakly concludes that censorship is no answer. Her cursory explanation is that censorship of pornography inevitably leads to political censorship and political repression.