Book Review: A Treasure for the Future

Indeed, it is a lapse that may well be organically connected with her special qualities and unique virtue as a political philosopher, A former student of Karl Jaspers, she has absorbed much of the existentialist approach toward men and ideas. It is a highly dramatic approach: philosophical ideas have for her the unfathomableness, the ambiguity, the unpredictability of the protagonists in a play by Sartre. At the same time, she is obviously much under the influence of classical German philosophy and of the later Heidegger, Thus, there is throughout these essays a tension between an almost uncanny (and exceedingly feminine) percipience and a noble, elevated (and exceedingly masculine) architectonic of ideas. I find this combination a powerful one, and so apparently do many other readers.

Miss Arendt has another source of great strength: her appreciation of the Graeco-Roman point of view, which in turn enables her to discern what it is in modernity that is specifically modern as against generically human. Her essays, at their best, liberate us from prejudices and preconceptions that we are not even aware we possess. One is not accustomed to discovering that an essay on "What Is Freedom?" will say something new on the subject; Miss Arendt's essay of that title is spectacularly original and provocative. This is because, instead of taking our modern liberal notion of liberty as given, and reading the human record in its light, she recaptures the Greek notion as the Greeks understood it, reestablishes it as a compelling human alternative, and then shows how the peculiar and parochial modern idea evolved. Nor is this an academic exercise (though I should say one needs some academic training in order to follow her argument). For Miss Arendt is convinced that liberty, in the modern sense, is a dying ideal, and her purpose is to remind us that the death of the liberal idea of liberty need not signify the death of liberty itself if, only we instruct ourselves, in time, of the varieties of liberty that are (in principle, at least) open to us.