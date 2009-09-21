- How Liberal Despair Is Hurting Health Care Reform, by Jonathan Chait
- Can Democrats Actually Pay for Health Care Reform?, by Jonathan Cohn
- How Irving Kristol Came to Embrace What He Once Feared, by Damon Linker
- The Two Most Distorted Words in the Political Dictionary: ‘Bipartisan’ and ‘Centrist’, by E.J. Dionne Jr.
- The GOP No Longer Represents Interest Groups--Rather, It Has Become One, by The Editors
- CORRESPONDENCE: Cristina Nehring Defends Her Book, by Cristina Nehring
- Peretz: My Blessings and Wishes for the Jewish New Year, by Marty Peretz
- Washington Diarist: Burke Is Back!, by Leon Wieseltier
