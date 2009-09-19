- The GOP No Longer Represents Interest Groups--Rather, It Has Become One, by The Editors
- 'The Informant!' Is the Funniest Movie in Five Years Without a Potty Joke, by Christopher Orr
- Washington Diarist: Burke is Back!by Leon Wieseltier
- From the Archives: Irving Kristol in TNR, and TNR on Irving Kristol, by the TNR Staff
- Beyond the Baucus Bill: How Liberals Can Still Win on Health Care Reform, by Jonathan Cohn
- Did the 1999 Yale Murder Ruin This Man’s Life? by Amanda Silverman
- What Afghanistan Can Teach Us About Israel’s Military Operations in Gaza, by Marty Peretz
- Megan Fox and the Banality of Cannibalism, by Christopher Orr
- Take a Deep Breath, Evan Bayh: Now Is Not the Time to Cut Government Spending, by Noam Scheiber
- Will the New Show ‘Community’ Undermine Education Reform? by Alan Berube
- The Interior Department’s Champagne Room Is Now Closed, by Lydia DePillis
- Does ANYONE Qualify as a Racist Under David Brooks’ Definition? by Ed Kilgore
