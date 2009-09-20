Andrew Ferguson's Weekly Standard review of Ted Kennedy's memoirs gets in some good shots at the Kennedy family, but is rather ungenerous in evaluating Ted's senate career. Near the end of the piece, Ferguson writes:

Any number of sitting senators have been as energetic and effective. Give Richard Lugar, Kent Conrad, Max Baucus--even Orrin Hatch!--another 15 or 20 years and their achievements will match Kennedy's. The talky-talkies won't notice, though.

"Talky-talkies" is Ferguson's (hilarious!) way of describing liberal journalists (who just chatter away with their fellow elites!). But anyway, Kent Conrad? Really?