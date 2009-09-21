That would be the Jennifer Aniston theory of Obamaism, of course.

A bit of back-story: After Frank Foer and I wrote a piece earlier this year laying out our theory of Obamaism, The Atlantic's Derek Thompson helpfully reimagined it as the Jennifer Aniston theory. As Thompson explained it in this post:

This is, in a nutshell, the theory that Obama prefers to tweak incentives for private actors rather than have the government take over. The name comes from the Aniston movie The Break-Up, where her character famously tells her live-in boyfriend that she doesn't want to do the dishes for him; nor does she want to force him to do the dishes: She wants him to want to do the dishes.

At the time, we all saw evidence of Obama's Aniston-ism in his approach to health care, climate change, and toxic bank assets. (See the original post for more.) Now, Thompson spots something similar in Obama's thoughts on Wall Street regulation. Particularly this riff from Obama's speech last Monday: