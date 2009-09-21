By now, you may be familiar with the way reconciliation works--and the pitfalls it presents. Under the so-called "Byrd rule," only measures that have a non-incidental effect on the budget may go through the reconciliation process. It is up to the Senate parliamentarian to make that judgment. And it seems at least possible--some, though not all, would say probable--that the parliamentarian would exclude key portions of reform legislation, such as some of the insurance reforms. Reconciliation presents other problems, as well. There's a time limit on debate over the bill itself, so Republicans could launch an official filibuster. But they could introduce an endless stream of amendments.

Of course, the parliamentarian might not make so many adverse rulings. Even if he did, the Democrats could always pass what they could through reconciliation, and then try to pass the rest of reform through the standard process. If Republicans tried to gum things up with amendments, Democrats could accuse Republicans of obstruction--and hope that voters see it as President Obama versus Mitch McConnell, a fight Obama probably wins.

But--and this is the key point that skeptics make--reconciliation might alienate more conservative-leaning Democrats in the Senate. These Democrats are desperate for Republican cover (even if it's just Snowe). As a result, holding even 50 votes for reform via reconciliation might not be that easy. It could be done, for sure. But, once concessions to those centrists are made, the bill might not look that different from what the Senate would have produced through the usual procedures.

You'll notice that the word "might" appears quite a lot in this item. That's because none of these things are certain. It's unchartered territory, amid constantly changing political conditions. With the Finance Committee moving ahead, most of the key players seem disinclined to pursue a path so laden with uncertainty--although that sentiment could surely change, particularly if the process bogs down again.

Summing up the consensus, one senior Senate staffer--somebody who'd rather see a more liberal view--tells me this: "Reconciliation would be ugly ... you take half a loaf and fight for the rest later." Is that view correct? I can't be sure. Like I said, there were a few dissenters to this view. But I am confident that, for the most part, the skeptics seem to be making a strategic call rather than a values judgment--i.e., they really think avoiding reconciliation will produce the best bill.