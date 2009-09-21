How do you pay for health care reform? This has always been the big challenge in crafting legislation. And it still is, as I write in my latest column with Kaiser Health News.

There's widespread agreement--at least among Democrats and Olympia Snowe, the lone Republican working with them--that the bill coming before the Sente Finance Committee isn't generous enough. Specifically, it needs bigger subsidies to help middle-class people afford insurance, in no small part to make possible a stronger guarantee against financial ruin. But there's no similar agreement on how to pay for it.

In the column, I write about Senator Jay Rockefeller, a longtime advocate for health reform who has--to his credit--made a big deal about the need for better protection in the Baucus bill. The problem, I noted, is that he's also among those who has criticized the bill's financing, which would indirectly tax private insurance plans with particularly generous benefits. That tax generates a lot of revenue and is a big reason why the Congressional Budget Office determined the Baucus bill will reduce costs. Paring it back, in other words, would create holes that needed filling.

In fairness to Rockefeller, he's got some ideas along those lines.