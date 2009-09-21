Mike's already raised the prospect of a looming battle between Obama and the generals over Afghanistan. But here's a potentially interesting wrinkle, from Dante Chinni who runs the Christian Science Monitor's Patchwork Nation project:

On Sept. 1, retired Army Col. Bobby Freeman, who lives in Hopkinsville [near Fort Campbell, KY], sent an e-mail to some 50 people laying out his concerns about the war in Afghanistan.

The email was a well-written historical look at the efforts to try to conquer and/or stabilize Afghanistan going back to the British efforts of the 1800s up through the Soviet failure of the 1980s. He ended the e-mail with a question: “What has changed in almost two hundred years in Afghanistan to lead Washington to believe that the United States can win a war where a Muslim population sees all outsiders as infidels and invaders?”

Mr. Freeman is no antiwar protester. He is a former garrison commander at Fort Campbell and describes himself as a patriot. His home is a shrine to his military service and that of his children, who also joined the armed forces. He was a supporter of the war in Iraq and sits on area boards dedicated to better serving the area’s military.