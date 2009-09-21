Robert Gibbs didn't do anything to suggest those reports that Obama wants Paterson out of the New York gubernatorial race are untrue. From today's gaggle aboard Air Force One, as Obama traveled up to New York for a speech (and a very awkward grip-and-greet with the Empire State governor):

Q On a different topic, did the President order word to Governor Paterson that he does not want him to seek reelection?

MR. GIBBS: Well, look, I think everybody understands the tough jobs that every elected official has right now in addressing many of the problems that we have, and I think people are aware of the tough situation that the governor of New York is in. And I wouldn't add a lot to what you've read, except this is a decision that he's going to make.

Q So you can't say for the record whether the President has directed word to the governor saying, I don't want you to seek reelection?