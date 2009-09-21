Robert Gibbs didn't do anything to suggest those reports that Obama wants Paterson out of the New York gubernatorial race are untrue. From today's gaggle aboard Air Force One, as Obama traveled up to New York for a speech (and a very awkward grip-and-greet with the Empire State governor):
Q On a different topic, did the President order word to Governor Paterson that he does not want him to seek reelection?
That job becomes even tougher when that pressure includes a president from your own party telling you the gig is up.