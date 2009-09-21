Obviously, it is very, very early to discuss the shape of the 2012 presidential campaign, and a great deal could--and probably will--happen between now and then to scramble the current political narrative. Still, I have two questions regarding the possible contours of the race on the Republican side, one narrow and one broad.

First, assuming that health care reform passes, and that it remains a, if not the, primary example on the right of Obama's "socialism," how much will it complicate Mitt Romney's candidacy that the legislation is likely to bear considerable similarity to the reforms he pushed through as governor of Massachusetts? In a speech to the Values Voter Summit over the weekend, he spent some time explaining how his reforms and Obama's are not the same:

[T]his Republican worked to reform healthcare in my own state. Not every feature of our plan is perfect, but the lesson it teaches is this: We can get everyone insured, without breaking the bank and without a government option—there is no government insurance in my Massachusetts reform. The right answer for health care is not more government, it’s less government.

President Obama says he wants “public option government insurance,” to give people “greater choice.”... What he won’t say is what he really wants: a public option that over time becomes the only option.