Simon Johnson, professor at MIT's Sloan School of Management, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, and co-founder of BaselineScenario.com, argues that the G20 this week offers unique and valuable opportunities to bring about significant financial reform on a global scale, but that the proposals currently on the table will not change much of anything.
Check out the latest on TNRtv:
Teixeira: Americans Want Baucuscare
Bersin: We Will Not Even Consider Legalizing Drugs
Chait/Foer: Why the GOP Has Gone Loony