President Obama spoke today at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y. and sought to assemble a variety of stimulus and other administration initiatives--community college funding, information technology (IT) initiatives, clean energy investments, advanced vehicle development programs--into a true plan for long-term economic revitalization through innovation.

And yet that’s unfair: “Sought to assemble” sounds snarky, but today’s speech and associated white paper actually pull a variety of disparate efforts into what comes close to resembling a true “national innovation strategy” such as we have been urging for several years be developed.

Welcome here, after a decade of drift, is a sharp critique of the “bubble-driven” growth of the recent past combined with Obama’s insistence that in transforming America into an innovation nation “government has a key role to play”:

A modern, practical approach recognizes both the need for the government to lay the foundations for innovation and the hazards of overzealous government intervention