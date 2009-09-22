- The Only Way Obama Can Pull His Presidency Back From the Brink, by John B. Judis
- Is Our President a Protectionist?, by Noam Scheiber
- Introducing TNR's Truman Scale, Our Scoring System for Whether We'll Get a Good Health Care Plan This Year, by Jonathan Cohn
- Galston: Will Obama Follow Through on His Afghanistan Promise?, by William Galston
- Mainstream Republicans Don’t Deny Climate Change--But They Sure Embrace Those Who Do, by Lydia DePilli
- Scheiber: Worst. Regulatory. Proposal. Ever, by Noam Scheiber
- Peretz: I May Disagree With Rahm on Israel, But I Still Trust Him, by Marty Peretz
- Cohn: The Real Reason Democrats Are Afraid of Reconciliation, by Jonathan Cohn
- Obama vs. the Generals: Will He Heed Their Advice on Afghanistan?, by Michael Crowley
- Jay Rockefeller Has an Idea to Pay for Health Care Reform--And It Might Just Work, by Jonathan Cohn
- TNRtv: Obama’s Insincere Agenda for the G20, by Ben Eisler and Simon Johnson
As always, be sure to check out economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, metro policy debate on The Avenue, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Simon Johnson, Ed Kilgore, Damon Linker, and John McWhorter.