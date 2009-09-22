A new paper on walk-aways (i.e., defaulting on a mortgage whose payments you can still afford because it exceeds the value of your home) has been making the rounds, which means another opportunity to wheel out those debunking skills.

The study -- a copy of which I've read but haven't seen on the web anywhere -- was conducted jointly by credit bureau Experian and consultancy Oliver Wyman and claims to use "extremely stringent" criteria in identifying strategic defaults, i.e. homeowners who are financially able to make mortgage payments but choose not to:

We define such borrowers as those who rolled straight from current to 180+ [days past due], while staying current on all their non-real estate debt obligations, 6 months after they first went 60 [days past due] on their mortgage.

Using this filter, Experian-Wyman mined 24 million credit histories and found that 17% of defaults in 2008, or about 588,000 defaults, were strategic. That figure is almost three times as large as the result from a Boston Fed study looking at walk-aways in Massachusetts during the early '90's, when home prices fell 20%. (This discrepancy isn't completely surprising since Massachusetts is a recourse state.) But Experian's 17% is smaller than the 26% claim made by this academic study using survey data.