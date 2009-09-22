Independent investment brokerage CLSA (short for Credit Lyonnais Securities Asia) is paying Sarah Palin to deliver the keynote address at its 16th Investors' Forum in Hong Kong tomorrow. CNN notes that she will speak about "governance, economics, and current events in the United States and Asia."

This strikes me as riotous on two levels:

1. Someone is actually giving Palin money to talk to 1,000 or so international investors about global economics and what's going on in Asia.

2. In her new role as buck-raker extraordinaire, the darling of wingnut conservatives is pocketing a fat wad of cash from a China-based financial brokerage owned by a French banking conglomerate.