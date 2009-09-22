



They cruise through cities, klezmer pumping from the speakers of RVs emblazoned with the image of the late Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson. They approach even vaguely Semitic-seeming pedestrians with the question, "Are you Jewish?" and are known for their expansionist approach to growing their congregations. Outreach, in short, is what the orthodox Jewish Chabad Lubavitch movement does.

Chabad's annual fundraising telethon has long been at the center of that program and has featured appearances by scores of celebrities, as well as such spectacles as a yarmulke-clad Bob Dylan providing recorder and flute accompaniment to a guitar-strumming Harry Dean Stanton. In anticipation of this year's telethon, Chabad organized a promotional performance even more surprising than Dylan's flautistry--namely, a fundraising free throw exhibition by Ron Artest, the Lakers forward who became infamous for his own brand of assertive outreach back in 2004, when he stormed into the stands and mixed it up with heckling, beer-tossing fans at the Palace at Auburn Hills. In what even I recognize as a misallocation of journalistic resources, I set out to figure out just how this particular hook-up--Ron-Ron and the Rebbe, tattooed defensive specialist and be-gabardined Hasids--came to be.