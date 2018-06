A DSCC fund-raising plea from Bill Clinton just landed in my inbox, with this section of text highlighted:

But if we falter - if we hesitate - if we blink - in the face of Republican fear-mongering and misinformation, we'll have not only lost our momentum; we could lose the movement.

Hmmm. Bold-faced and italicized. Could the ex-POTUS be having a little fun with Sarah Palin's no-blinking leadership philosophy?