Alas, the proposal has not been embraced wholeheartedly by Congress. House members representing rural districts--which have clusters that would benefit from the proposal-- have been especially cool to an idea perceived as transferring EDA money to urban areas. Other members are reportedly concerned that the competitive application process would result in too many regional losers and only a small number of beneficiaries. Others simply pooh-pooh the notion of industry clusters. As a result, both chambers of Congress support the program but only at something like a 30 percent discount.

So, why is funding cluster initiatives a good idea?

To begin with, there are powerfully supportive theoretical arguments, which date back to Alfred Marshall’s 1890 economics treatise. Through easier access to shared ideas, skills, and transactions, clusters exhibit external benefits that no one company can expect to capture, making the social benefit larger than the private costs. Cluster initiatives can reinforce these advantages through, for example, training and R&D projects, which are under-provided privately because some share of the gains leave the company. Federal support is crucial, even in good times, because metropolitan cluster economies traverse local and state boundaries. A final point is that coordinated cluster-based assistance can help revitalize declining areas reliant on a weakened industry by helping that industry adapt. Think the industrial Midwest, grappling with the decline of the auto-industry.

But let’s go beyond theory. As it happens, there is a robust body of empirical work from economists documenting that clusters generate large public benefits. In a classic paper, J. Vernon Henderson uses plant level data and finds that the presence of other firms in the same industry and county dramatically increase productivity and productivity growth. Ryohei Nakaruma uncovers a similar effect in Japanese and UK industries. Rosenthal and Strange show, in a number of papers, that job growth and entrepreneurship is enhanced in areas with a high density of businesses, especially smaller businesses, within a one mile radius. Finally, Wheaton and Lewis find that wages are 16 percent to 46 percent higher for workers living in metropolitan areas with more concentrated industries. And contrary to what some might think, population density is not an essential component to these benefits. Clusters in rural places also exhibit higher wages, as Gibbs and Bernat demonstrate, and faster job growth, according to Mollick.

To be clear, the federal government cannot and should not create clusters ex nihlo. But it can intensify the forces of agglomeration that attract companies from the same industry to locate in the same region, and it can support the revitalization of declining industries, on the one hand, or further enhance vigorous industries on the other.