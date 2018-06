Newt Gingrich, who in 2007 called bilingual education "the language of living in the ghetto" and in 1995 argued that bilingualism poses "long-term dangers to the fabric of our nation," has now launched a bilingual website, The Americano, to attract Hispanic voters to the GOP.

Here's betting he won't be penning any articles about Sonia Sotomayor's "racism" for the site.

(via Steve Benen)