Today’s release of data from the 2008 American Community Survey offers demographic data-hounds their first detailed glimpse of the effects that the Great Recession is having on America’s population (no income and poverty numbers yet, however).

By far the most reported finding was an apparent drop in the number of immigrants in the United States. This hit the headlines in the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and the Chicago Tribune, among others. The Los Angeles Times reported a drop in immigrants nationwide and in California.