A week and a half ago, the Capital exploded in vaguely anti-government sentiment. Tuesday was supposed to be the anti-Glenn Beck crowd's rejoinder: 150 health care rallies around the country, sounding a clarion call for the public option. In Washington, a band of about 20 activists gathered on a barren strip of Pennsylvania Avenue while the occasional passerby scuttled past, probably late to lunch.



"We are fired up! We are ready to go!" an organizer yelled, as if trying to convince herself. Armed with a portable amp and flanked by a squad of white-haired oldies in hospital smocks and attachable fake rear ends--"Chances are your ass ain't covered!", their placards read--the little group paraded up to a faceless building where the American Heath Insurance Plans coalition is headquartered.

"It's these big insurance industries that are really in the way," said one of the smocked "patients," Danielle Greene, who wanted a single-payer system but was willing to settle for a public option in the interim. She said they'd gotten the taxi drivers on board with the cause, and many indeed honked as they drove by--though it could have been more out of fare-seeking than solidarity.

But the public optioners weren't alone. FreedomWorks, the group behind the 9/12 conflagration, had sent down some staff and interns to shift the message slightly: still protesting big insurance, but from a free-market perspective. "Choice Not Force!" blared their poster boards, mingled in with signs reading "Health Care NOW!" A spokesman, Max Pappas, said he had calculated that the Baucus bill would amount to $463 billion in subsidies to the industry over ten years.