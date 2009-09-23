Harold Pollack is a professor at the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration and Special Correspondent for The Treatment.

As Ryan Grim has reported, House Democrats are on a path to reverse the ban on federal funding for syringe exchange. Unfortunately there is a catch. The New York Times notes that a rider attached to two House appropriations bills

would actually continue the ban — in a tawdry, passive-aggressive way — by barring federally financed programs from operating within 1,000 feet of colleges, universities, parks, video arcades, day-care centers, high schools, public swimming pools and other institutions.

Unless the Conference Committee shows unexpected good sense, these restrictions are likely to become law.