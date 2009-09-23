Agence France-Presse reports, unsurprisingly, that Sarah Palin's speech to the CLSA Investors' Forum in Hong Kong met with divided opinion. As AFP notes, "Some of those who attended praised her forthright views on government social and economic intervention and others walked out early in disgust."

As described, the speech sounds pretty boilerplate--invocations of Reagan, attacks on Obama's economic interventions and spending, calls to eliminate capital gains and estate taxes, etc. But this was my favorite detail:

Although she touched on the threat posed to the United States by terrorism and talked about links with traditional US allies in Asia such as Japan, Australia and South Korea, one Asian delegate complained she devoted too much time to her home state of Alaska. "It was almost more of a speech promoting investment in Alaska," he said, declining to be named. "As fund managers we want to hear about the United States as a whole, not just about Alaska."

An attendee who tweeted the speech also captured this nugget