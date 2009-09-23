The short answer, per this Journal piece, is yes. The longer, fairer answer is "yes, but," with the but being that he may be making the minimal number of changes he needs to get it through the financial services committee, given the opposition from community banks and their conservative Democratic water-carriers, which I wrote about Monday.

The big changes, according to the Journal, are as follows:

[T]he revised proposal for a Consumer Financial Protection Agency will eliminate the Obama administration's proposed requirement that financial firms offer "plain vanilla" products to consumers, a move banks said would reduce consumer choice.

Financial firms also wouldn't have to abide by a requirement that their disclosures be "reasonable," a requirement many said was too vague and would be hard to enforce.