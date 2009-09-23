Is maybe-Senate-hopeful Carly Fiorina's website the sorriest in recent political history? I mean, she's not even in the race yet and already she's alienated the night-owl and cat-owner votes. And while we're on the subject, shouldn't that be Carlyfiorinia Dreamin'?

Update from the Department of Unfortunate Timing: It appears that some extremely unsavory news about the relationship between John Phillips--who wrote and performed "California Dreamin' " with the Mamas and the Papas--and his daughter, MacKenzie, is due to be revealed on Oprah this afternoon.