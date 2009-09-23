A wonderful account from the NYT's Sharon Otterman. I hadn't realized the official time limit on speeches was meant to be fifteen minutes. The Libyan went six times that long.

Also, a money quote: “We are content and happy if Obama can stay forever as the president of America." I have more than a few neighbors here in Brooklyn who might agree.

And just when you thought things couldn't get any weirder, it appears that Qaddafi is en route to Donald Trump's estate, where his Bedouin tent has been pitched. Paging Tom Wolfe!