Would that every day brought a story so entertaining:
A tent on Donald Trump's estate in suburban New York City was dismantled Wednesday, and Libyan leader Moammar Khadafy apparently will not be showing up there at all.
The dismantling came just after Westchester County Executive Andrew Spano said the Secret Service had told him Gadhafi would be coming to Trump's property.
Spano's office later said the Secret Service reported he would not visit Bedford, after all — something "subject to change."...
Trump had been criticized for renting space for Gadhafi, and his organization issued a statement saying, "We have requested that the tenant occupying the property in Bedford, New York, remove the tent that was erected. They have complied with this request."