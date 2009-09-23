Would that every day brought a story so entertaining:

A tent on Donald Trump's estate in suburban New York City was dismantled Wednesday, and Libyan leader Moammar Khadafy apparently will not be showing up there at all.

The dismantling came just after Westchester County Executive Andrew Spano said the Secret Service had told him Gadhafi would be coming to Trump's property.

Spano's office later said the Secret Service reported he would not visit Bedford, after all — something "subject to change."...