In December, according to internal memos reviewed by Mr. Kolchinsky, Moody's executives approved changes to their ratings methodology that they expected to lead to the downgrades of many securities backed by corporate loans. The notes issued in January were tied to those types of securities, but Moody's analysts still gave the deal a high rating. ...

In mid-December, Moody's analysts and managers had come to the conclusion that the bulk of CLOs would be downgraded to reflect new default assumptions, according to internal memos viewed by Mr. Kolchinsky. One December email he reviewed said those rated double-A and below were likely to be downgraded by three to six "notches."

Right. So a business in which the rate-er gets paid by the rate-ee turns out to be about as sketchy as you thought--it just isn't that complicated. (This is, after all, the industry that brought us, "It could be structured by cows and we’d rate it.”)

P.S. One priceless nugget from the Journal piece:

A year later, Mr. Kolchinsky filed an internal complaint with Moody's, citing "retaliation" against him. A Moody's spokesman says that the firm "has a strict nonretaliation policy" and that Mr. Kolchinsky "has made an evolving series of claims of misconduct within the company and we have conducted multiple separate reviews." [emphasis added.]