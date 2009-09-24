Although higher capital requirements do seem like a no-brainer, Andrew Kuritzkes and Hal Scott offer some words of caution in the FT:

The five largest US financial institutions subject to Basel capital rules that either failed or were forced into government-assisted mergers in 2008 – Bear Stearns, Washington Mutual, Lehman Brothers, Wachovia and Merrill Lynch – had regulatory capital ratios ranging from 12.3 per cent to 16.1 per cent as of their last quarterly disclosures before they were effectively shut down. The capital levels of these five banks were between 50 per cent and 100 per cent above the minimums and 23 per cent to 61 per cent higher than the well-capitalised standard.

Even though Kuritzkes and Scott don't mention the possibility that a different mix of capital might be more effective in cushioning against distress, they do come up with an interesting idea: more stress tests.

They point to the fact that banks were able to raise $87 billion in capital after the stress tests revealed information about their health. In a sense, more testing would mean that the much-needed systemic risk regulator would embrace the role of an activist hedge fund manager like Bill Ackman or David Einhorn, both of whom did their own stress tests on Lehman, Ambac, and MBIA -- and turned out to be right about their woeful prospects. The presence of such a regulator could be just as important as higher capital requirements.