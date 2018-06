Why are all Representatives named King so bizarre? To wit:



Today, Rep. Steve King (R-Ia) says that gay marriage is a "purely socialist concept."



A couple months ago, Rep. Pete King (R-NY) called Michael Jackson a "pervert," and also had probably the most astounding fundraising video since Mike Gravel and the rock.



And Rep. Jack Kingston (R-Ga.) has the most amazing anti-czar campaign yet, calculating that at Obama's rate of czar-creation, we'll have 272 of them by 2012.

Just wondering.