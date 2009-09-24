The steady accretion of decades of social programs at the federal level leads to frequent violations of the duck test. For instance, just because a neighborhood’s subsidized housing might exhibit the same physical and social problems as distressed public housing, that doesn’t mean it’s public housing. It could be something else entirely--project-based Section 8, or tax credit units, or single-family homes with FHA-insured mortgages. These distinctions translate into different sets of governing rules, and disparate, disconnected options for promoting revitalization.

HUD’s proposed Choice Neighborhoods Initiative would take a different approach, promoting strategies that tackle concentrations of poverty arising from multiple types of HUD-subsidized housing, beyond public housing alone. Secretary Shaun Donovan outlined this in a July speech, recounting the challenges that multiple forms of HUD-subsidized housing posed to redevelopment of the Washington Highlands neighborhood here in D.C. in the early 1990s.

But what do the numbers say?

This [rather inelegant] chart tells part of the story. It shows the current presence of three types of federally-subsidized housing--public housing, multifamily housing (e.g., project-based Section 8; section 202 elderly housing), and Low Income Housing Tax Credit units--in neighborhoods that had at least a 30 percent poverty rate in 2000, about two and a half times the national average (the picture looks similar in neighborhoods with poverty rates exceeding 40 percent).