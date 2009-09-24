Martin’s vision of a besieged Afghan village in the heart of DC was nixed, however, after Toronto’s Globe and Mail newspaper reported on the event. DC residents were astonished, even slightly bemused, by the embassy’s recklessness. “The notion of bombs going off mere blocks from the Capitol and the National Mall make the recent Air Force One photo op over the New York City skyline debacle sound like a harmless schoolyard prank,” the DCist blog wrote.

Martin thinks people just overreacted. The explosions were merely going to be like a “very large firecracker,” he says. “The mock village was just supposed to be a complement to the forum, the real value of the conference is in the panels,” he says. “But the whole thing got blown way out of proportion—pun intended.” The simulated attacks had been cleared with local law enforcement, the Secret Service, the State Department, and the DC fire marshals, according to Martin.

Though he says he was disappointed the explosions were cancelled, Martin was still happy with the forum, which featured a five-minute video showing the “hyper-real” combat training Canadian soldiers undergo. The video, produced by a San Diego movie studio, showed actors pretending to launch suicide bombs and suffer chest and head wounds. Amputated limbs, high-pitched screams, and gallons of spurting blood filled the screen. “Look, the video was 10 times more graphic than the mock village was going to be, so that’s very effective,” Martin says.

Despite the brouhaha over the explosions, Martin is not deterred from bringing Kandahar life to Americans. “Pretty soon I want to hold a program on IEDs, and bring in actual IEDs. We’ll have what I call a petting zoo, where people can see and touch the different IEDs,” he says. “The only way the Taliban can kill our guys is with IEDs and suicide bombs, so it’s important for Americans to know that.”