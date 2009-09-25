- The Pope’s Bailout Plan: Can Love Solve the Economic Crisis? by David Nirenberg
- A Just Withdrawal: Our Moral Obligation to the Iraqis We Leave Behind, by Michael Walzer and Nicholaus Mills
- Is Conservatism Really Dead? by Damon Linker
- The ‘Fame’ Remake: Unnecessary, but With Occasional Bursts of Tenderness, by Christopher Orr
- DISPUTATIONS: Robert Wright Vs. Jerry A. Coyne on ‘The Evolution of God’, by Robert Wright and Jerry A. Coyne
- Canadians Wanted to Set off IEDs in Downtown DC. What Could Possibly Go Wrong? by Jordan Michael Smith
- Postcards From the Obama-Chaired Security Council Meeting: Was Anything Actually Accomplished? by Michael Crowley
- Why No Child Left Behind May Jump to the Top of the Agenda Sooner Than Expected, by Seyward Darby
