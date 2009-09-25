Today, about ten million seniors are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, which tend to offer things like vision care, gym club memberships, and lower cost-sharing. Some of these people might have to give up those plans. And Republicans think this is a travesty. "Medicare shouldn't be the piggy bank," Senator Jon Kyl said on Wednesday. "The reduced costs fund a new entitlement. They don't help seniors who rely on Medicare."

Actually, that's not clear at all.

Seniors who lost their Medicare Advantage wouldn't be left uninsured--or even without the opportunity to get the extra benefits they now enjoy. They would still have the traditional Medicare program, which covers pretty much every essential medical service, as well as the chance to buy supplemental coverage to fill in the financial gaps. They might have to pay a bit more for it, but the only reason they pay less now is that the government has been over-paying insurance companies. This simply puts them on the same footing as other Medicare beneficiaries, while eliminating a source of inefficiency in the program. You could make a case--in fact, I would make a case--that the net effect is to make Medicare stronger, particularly if you believe that comprehensive reform will eventually help make the entire American health care system more efficient (thus easing cost pressures on Medicare).

But put that aside and consider what sort of standing Republicans have to make this argument. Remember, this is the same party that promoted much larger, less targeted cuts to Medicare in the 1990s--and did so not to shore up the program or expand health insurance for working-age Americans, but to create room for tax cuts that primarily benefited the wealthy.

So, just to review: