Felix Salmon calls me out for arguing that securitization might not be to blame for the decline in lending standards.

If lending standards dropped at the same time as the securitization rate soared, I’d say there’s a strong correlation between the two, and a pretty good prima facie case for a causal relationship too.

I actually agree with Felix here. As I'll explain, it's hard to argue that lending standards didn't decline because of the introduction of securitization. But perhaps where we differ, and what I should've been more clear about in the first post, is in on my view on the mechanism behind the decline.

On that point, I'm with Hyun Song Shin, who wrote in March that securitization allowed new sources of savings from money market funds, pension funds, foreign central banks, etc. to flow into the mortgage market and expand the level of available credit. The fact that much of this credit was extended to subprime borrowers has to mean that lending standards declined since the average creditworthiness of the entire pool of mortgage holders fell. But it's important to note that this explanation has nothing to do with unscrupulous lenders trying to hoodwink borrowers and banks, as the typical news story or politician is likely to say. Of course, at the time many believed that securitization prevented this average creditworthiness level from dropping, but as we now know that didn't turn out to be the case.