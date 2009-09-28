Handicapping the race to succeed Teddy.

WASHINGTON -- Fall River, my hometown in Massachusetts, has been a bastion of devotion to the Kennedy family since John F. Kennedy's 1952 Senate race. We were so faithful that the turnout slogan in my dear city could well have been: "Vote for the Kennedy of your choice, but vote."

It's like that in a lot of places around the state. A factory worker with no political credentials got elected state treasurer in 1954 just because his name happened to be John F. Kennedy. When that JFK later ran for governor, party leaders were so alarmed he might win that they put two other people named John Kennedy on the ballot just to split the Kennedy vote.

The Kennedy legacy will be preserved just a bit longer with Gov. Deval Patrick's decision to choose Paul Kirk, the former Democratic national chairman, to fill the Senate seat of Edward Kennedy, the man he once served.

Kirk, a well-loved figure in the party, got the nod over former Gov. Michael Dukakis partly because the Kennedy family made clear that Kirk was their guy. But no Kennedy will be on the ballot in the January special election to replace Ted. This creates a rare opportunity for upward political mobility in a state so loath to turn its back on loyalty and experience that it occasionally elects people who are in jail.