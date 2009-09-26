Ahmadinejad's UN visit this week shows how much things have changed in the past year.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was back in New York this week, making his fifth annual pilgrimage to the UN General Assembly. In the past, Ahmadinejad's carefully calibrated theatrics before or during his trips--comparable only to his new soul-mate Hugo Chavez, or the equally delusional, self-declared messiah, Moammar Qaddafi--focused all attention on the regime's nuclear adventurism, or his own shameless denial of the Holocaust and repeated demands for Israel's "oblivion from the map." His glib sound bites were broadcast with astonishing repetition. Journalists, with occasional exceptions, eschewed more probing questions about the failing economy in Iran and the plight of political prisoners and minorities.

This "rock star" attention fed--indeed, increased--his narcissist appetite for the gaze of the camera. His own fabricated stories about the trip--that Allah provided a protective cocoon while he spoke at the UN, or that American children screamed words of support in New York streets--were craftily propagated upon his return, to be consumed and delighted at home and in the Muslim street. For example, after his appearance at Columbia University in 2007, official and semi-official Iranians papers hailed his "heroic" and "civilized" behavior in face of an "ill-mannered president;" even reformist offered praise.

But this time, Ahmadinejad came to America not as a charming populist or an amusing sideshow, but a petty despot. The Iranian struggle to declare the June 12 election fraudulent, and the regime's ensuing brutality, has torn asunder his bumbling façade. His very claim to represent Iran continues to be stubbornly rejected by a surprisingly large number of Iranians as well as leading Shiite clerics. Ayatollah Hossein Montazeri, the leading clerical dissident in Iran, has asked other clerical leaders to side with Iranian people in their struggle against the regime. Nothing short of the future of Islam is at the stake, he said. Already many ayatollahs in Iran, and at least one in Lebanon, have heeded the call. The embarrassment of Moscow-style show trials, where erstwhile regime stalwarts are coerced to confess to comically fantastic conspiracies--most notoriously the charge of a conspiracy to teach Max Weber and Jorgen Habermas--have exposed his claims of representing a unified nation defying the will of the United States and the UN.

This week's trip to America was different. Both the Iranian and America media either ignored him--the worst punishment for an insecure narcissist like him--or asked the hard questions that make it more difficult for him to hide behind his usual snarky arrogance. Katie Couric's questions about the death of Neda Agha-Sultan during the post-election riots clearly threw him off his stride and forced him to change the subject.