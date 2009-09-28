- Aquacalypse Now: Are We Dangerously Close to the End of Fish? by Daniel Pauly
- Party Like It's 1994: Why Democrats Shouldn't Fear the 2010 Midterm Elections, by Ed Kilgore
- The End of the Beginning of Obama's Middle East Strategy, by Robert Satloff
- Dionne: Handicapping the Race to Succeed Teddy, by E.J. Dionne Jr.
- The Case for Counting Illegal Immigrants in the Census, by Jill Wilson
- Did the G20 Actually Damage the World Economy? by Simon Johnson
- Tucker Max, Kinky Sex, and the Emptiness of Existence, by Seyward Darby
- How Ahmadinejad’s UN Antics Went From Being His Greatest Asset to a Major Liability, by Abbas Milani
