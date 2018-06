The secretary of defense, Robert Gates, revealed two hush-hush secrets on television this morning.

1. that Iran intended to develop nuclear weapons. No shit!

2. that the matter of closing Guantanamo was "more complicated than we thought." Surprise, surprise.

The first of these revelations is especially significant. What does it say about the president's adventures in sympatico diplomacy? This is hard to say: but I believe it's an utter failure.