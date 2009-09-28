So it is entirely possible to do the things that I think most of us want to do and not have to have a government-run system. My own belief is that these other systems fit the culture of the United States more closely than does those who rely on government-run operations. So, it is there for us. We have an opportunity to do something extraordinarily important for this country. We need to seize the opportunity.

It was certainly good to see somebody with Conrad's centrist credentials reminding Americans that, in fact, universal coverage has worked--and worked well--in other countries. It was also good to see him recommend Reid's book, which ought to be required reading for anybody following the health reform debate. But I wonder how closely Conrad actually read the book, particularly given what he said to Ezra Klein later in the week:

CONRAD: The big difference between those systems and ours is that private insurance is not-for-profit insurance. That is the distinction he draws. They're not government-run. The major role for government is to help people who can't afford coverage on their own. That's the proper role.

KLEIN: But that runs over some fairly large variations. In France, for instance, the insurance really is government-run. The vast majority of people are on public insurance, and there's private supplementary insurance atop that. So too with Japan. They're not confined to simply subsidizing the poor.

CONRAD: But it's not government-run. The doctors and hospitals are private. You're right that in France there's more of a government involvement beyond providing money for those who can't afford coverage. There's a regulatory involvement in terms of what's required by the plans. But the plans themselves, the mutuals, are not government.