- How to Get Good Health Care Reform Without the Public Option, by Jonathan Cohn
- The Plot Thins: The Most Important Questions About the Recently Uncovered Al Qaeda Cell, Answered, by James Meek
- A Tribute to My Friend, William Safire, by Howell Raines
- Todd Gitlin Remembers Safire, the Pungent Pundit of Pugnacity, by Todd Gitlin
- To Save the Environment, Do We Have to Live Like Europeans? by Bradford Pulmer
- Why Selling Insurance Across State Lines Would Screw Just About Everybody, by Michael Berger
- A Map of Cities Where American Jobs May Have Disappeared for Good, by Alan Berube
- Peretz: There Are Two Ways to Delay the Production of an Iranian Bomb. One Way Works, by Marty Peretz
