Water Over the Dam

The danger is that the new techniques may subvert the triumphs achieved by the old techniques. Most polling data shows that about 80 percent of Americans now consider themselves environmentalists. Whereas only a generation ago most Americans thought recycling was playing with garbage, today the practice is a staple of their everyday existence. Even anti-environmental Republicans--chastened by the 1996 elections--have toned down their rhetoric (even if they may not have changed their views). "Americans don't really view the environment as a political issue," explains Carl Pope, the Sierra Club's executive director, "because no one disagrees. The issue is such a consensus issue that no one thinks there's another side."

And so the Sierra Club, hoping that outrage can become an organizing tool, is searching for us-versus-them issues. In today's political climate, though, those aren't always easy to find. Take, for example, the Sierra Club's current fight against changes to the Endangered Species Act (ESA)--the legislation that, since its passage in 1973, has prevented the extinction of nearly 1,000 species. Although the modifications improve elements of the existing law--like providing incentives to private landowners to undertake conservation measures--and enjoy the support of both the Clinton administration and several green senators, the Sierra Club contends that the bill is insufficient and in some ways even weakens the ESA.

The Club may well be right. The problem is that its complaints center on a handful of the bill's most arcane provisions--like giving the Fish and Wildlife Service a maximum of only 60 days to object to federal projects on public lands--that aren't that easy to explain, let alone to get excited about. "There are no bright lines," says Melinda Pierce, the Sierra Club's lobbyist on ESA. "The problems and flaws of this bill are very detail-oriented and they're in a very complex law. That makes it difficult for us to talk about them in compelling ways."

The person the Sierra Club is counting on to make environmentalism compelling again is its twentysomething president, Werbach. A recent graduate of Brown University, Werbach was an insurgent even as a teen. In junior high, he organized a campaign against dissecting frogs in biology class. In college, he mobilized thousands of students against Senator John Kerry when the Massachusetts Democrat planned a Caribbean vacation during a critical environmental vote. With his heavily moussed hairstyle and penchant for quoting the cartoon dog Scooby Doo, Werbach represents more than just the Sierra Club's attempt to repackage itself as a young and hip organization. (Since he took the reins in May 1996, the group's official magazine, Sierra, has seen the average age of its readership drop from 42.7 to 37.2.) The real significance of Werbach's election as president of the Sierra Club is that it means the group is actually trying to reinvent itself. The Sierra Club is shifting away from its current role of watchdog, in which it guards primarily against violations of the hard-won national pro-environment consensus, and shifting back to its old role of crusader, in which it tries to generate a new consensus. To that end, the group has transferred about 80 percent of the money it once spent on lobbying the Hill to local organizing initiatives. It has created a virtual training academy to teach local activists how to run sophisticated grassroots campaigns, and a database to track how its members respond to its various "action alerts." "What matters is engaged public opinion, not just public opinion," says Pope.

But how do you get the public engaged? Most of the battles that sparked what Werbach enthusiastically calls "firebreathing activism" have already been fought. Even the global warming debate has narrowed to a fight over seemingly minor details. If the Sierra Club is going to be a crusader, it's going to need a crusade. And that's where draining Lake Powell comes in. "We're talking about something big here," gushes Werbach when the subject of the lake comes up. "If we want to actually look forward to the next step of the environmental movement," he says, "we're going to have to talk about proactively restoring parts of nature that have been destroyed." In other words: since enviros have no big battles left to fight, it's time for them to revisit the past battles they may have lost.