In his fine smackdown of Mike Gerson's weird exchange with Ezra Klein over the alleged 1933-vintage threat of marginal internet comment thread ranters, Jon Chait suggests that Gerson "look up Godwin's Law," alluding to the famous internet adage about the inevitability and absurdity of reductio ad Hitlerum arguments.

Jon's right, but given Gerson's aggressive lack of interest in the hate speech preached to vast audiences in his own more conventional media, and on his own side of the ideological spectrum, I'd suggest another reading to my fellow Christian: Matthew 7:3. "And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother's eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?"