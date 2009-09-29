A month-old labor dispute in Boston has taken a curious twist. It began when on August 31, a hundred housekeepers at three Hyatt hotels in Boston were fired and replaced by workers from a Georgia company, Hospitality Staffing Solutions. The housekeepers, some of whom had worked for Hyatt for over twenty years, were making between $14 and $16 an hour plus health, dental, and 401(k) benefits. Their replacements were to make $8 an hour with no health benefits. To make matters worse, Hyatt had earlier gotten the fired workers to train their replacements. Hyatt told them the workers would filling in for them during vacations.

Hyatt’s move has drawn demonstrators and a threat by Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick to bar state employees from using the Hyatt for state business. In Chicago, the home of the Hyatt Corporation, hotel workers were arrested at a demonstration in front of the Park Hyatt; and one of the fired hotel workers flew to Chicago to appeal to Penny Pritzker, whose family owns the Hyatt Corporation and who was Barack Obama’s national finance chairman. Appealing to Penny Pritzker may seem like overkill, but wait.

Last week, the Hyatt Company announced that it had arranged with the Chicago-based United Services Cos. to offer temporary jobs to the fired housekeepers at their old pay. They wouldn’t get benefits, but Hyatt promised to pay their benefits until March. There was also no guarantee that they could keep their jobs with United Services. Who is United Services? If you are a very loyal reader of The New Republic, you will have heard of them before. I wrote about Richard Simon, the CEO of United Services, in an article seven year ago about the Teamsters in Las Vegas entitled “Dirty Deal.” I also referred to Simon in a short item I published last summer about a deal that Obama had reportedly made with the Teamsters to obtain their endorsement.

Simon was involved with Chicago Teamster officials in attempting to replace unionized Teamster workers at Las Vegas convention with low-wage employees. Here is what I wrote about Simon and United Services: