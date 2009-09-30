- Class War in Obamaland: Can the Coalition Hold? by Thomas B. Edsall
- The Usefulness of Cranks: Is Environmentalism a Natural Ally of Liberalism? by Jackson Lears
- How Obama’s Darfur Envoy Is Mucking Up Our Sudan Policy, by Barron YoughSmith
- Cohn: The Finance Committee Voted Down the Public Option. Can It Still Survive? by Jonathan Cohn
- Obama’s Misguided Bid to Score the 2016 Olympics, by Jason Zengerle
- Simon Johnson: The Illegitimate Authority of the G-20, by Simon Johnson
- Taxpayers Already Subsidize Abortion Coverage--Maybe Even Yours! by Jonathan Cohn
- What Really Matters in the Senate’s New Climate Bill, by Mark Muro
- Did Weak Lending Standards Really Drive the Economic Crisis? by Zubin Jelvah
- Cottle: Hot New Products for the Parentally Insane! by Michelle Cottle
- Chait: Don’t Blame the Internet for Spreading Hate. Blame Rush Limbaugh. by Jonathan Chait
As always, be sure to check out economic news on The Stash, environment and energy coverage on The Vine, the latest on health care at The Treatment, metro policy debate on The Avenue, and Marty Peretz's The Spine. Also be sure to take a look at TNR's new blogs by William Galston, Simon Johnson, Ed Kilgore, Damon Linker, and John McWhorter.